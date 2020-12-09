Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $249.97 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 4.13% of Voya Financial worth $249,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

