Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $259.04 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 151,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Las Vegas Sands worth $259,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $47,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

LVS stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

