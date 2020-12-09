Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $263.42 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $263,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,537. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

