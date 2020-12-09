Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $277.56 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,209 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Sun Communities worth $277,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 733,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,520,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.