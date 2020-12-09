Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Centene worth $251,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $420,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Centene by 26.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

CNC stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

