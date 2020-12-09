Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 59,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of FedEx worth $223,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $303.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

