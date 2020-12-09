Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Moody’s worth $242,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 122.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.