Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of W.W. Grainger worth $240,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $406.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.