Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Moody’s worth $242,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

