Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $222,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

