Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The Southern worth $267,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,340,240. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.