Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,413 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $190,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

