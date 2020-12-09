Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,413 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $190,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

