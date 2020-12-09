Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 291,028 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Masco worth $200,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Masco by 26.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 278,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 58,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

