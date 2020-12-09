Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 463,358 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of D.R. Horton worth $182,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

