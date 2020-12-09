Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Healthpeak Properties worth $193,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

