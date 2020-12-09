Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $180,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 39,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

