Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $236,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

