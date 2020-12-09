Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $198,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.24 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

