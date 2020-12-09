Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,708,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,338,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $221,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,210,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,055,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 494,897 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

