Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Norfolk Southern worth $189,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

