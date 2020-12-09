Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 4.66% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $264,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

