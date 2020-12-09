Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of The Allstate worth $242,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Allstate stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

