Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of W.W. Grainger worth $240,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 27,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $406.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.29 and a 200-day moving average of $351.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

