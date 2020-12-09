Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 104,401 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of The Progressive worth $289,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

