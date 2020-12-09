Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,002 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,002 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of MetLife worth $200,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. South State CORP. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.