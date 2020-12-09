Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 108,787 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of The Allstate worth $242,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

