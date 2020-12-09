Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 133,584 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of General Mills worth $199,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $989,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.