Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,431,153 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,431,153 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of ConocoPhillips worth $242,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

