Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 143,444 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $222,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

