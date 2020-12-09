Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,462,116 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Valero Energy worth $190,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

