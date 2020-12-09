Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,098 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $242,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

