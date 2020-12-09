Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,181 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $186,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $69,785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $186.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

