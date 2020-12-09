Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 194,281 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of IHS Markit worth $183,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

