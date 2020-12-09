Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 270,838 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Ecolab worth $233,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,786 shares of company stock worth $45,019,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

ECL opened at $224.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

