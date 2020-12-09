Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,905 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $158.98. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

