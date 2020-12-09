Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 310,717 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Phillips 66 worth $202,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

