Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 402,882 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402,882 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Global Payments worth $265,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average is $177.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.