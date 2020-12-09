Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,338,950 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,708,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,338,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of FirstEnergy worth $221,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

