Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,943 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,943 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $213,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.