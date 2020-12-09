Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 491,987 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $227,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

