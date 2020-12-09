Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,667 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Illinois Tool Works worth $250,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

