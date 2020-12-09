Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 62,781 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Automatic Data Processing worth $236,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

