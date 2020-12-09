Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fiserv worth $243,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

