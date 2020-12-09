Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 765,475 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765,475 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ball worth $182,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,672 shares of company stock worth $8,321,047. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

