Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,338,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of FirstEnergy worth $221,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 236.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,210,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,055,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 494,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.6% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

