Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,396 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dollar General worth $240,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,382,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

