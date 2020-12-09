NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $534.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.76. The stock has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

