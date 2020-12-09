Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.58.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
