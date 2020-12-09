Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.