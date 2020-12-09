O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $185,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average of $446.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

